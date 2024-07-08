Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant recently attended the Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland in Germany. The couple, who have been together since 2011, were seen walking around the Sachsenring Circuit hand in hand, smiling and enjoying the motorcycle race. Reeves sported a denim jacket and jeans, while Grant looked stylish in a blue sweater and black slacks.

During the event, the pair even took a ride on a motorcycle together, clearly having a great time in each other’s company. They were also photographed waving the starting flag for one of the races, showing their enthusiasm for the sport.

This public appearance comes after Reeves and Grant were last seen together at the 2024 MOCA Gala in Los Angeles, where they shared a sweet kiss before entering the event. Prior to that, they attended the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, showing their support for the arts and each other.

Reeves has previously spoken about his relationship with Grant in interviews, mentioning moments of happiness and connection with his “honey.” Despite their high-profile status, the couple seems to prioritize their bond and enjoy spending time together, whether it’s at a glamorous event or a thrilling motorcycle race. Their fans continue to support their relationship and admire their affection for each other.