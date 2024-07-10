Kawhi Leonard’s absence from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games has been officially confirmed by officials. The decision was shared on social media by the 2024 USA Basketball Men’s National Team. The post mentioned that Leonard had been preparing for the Olympics and had strong practices in Las Vegas, but it was determined by USA Basketball and the Clippers that it was best for him to focus on preparing for the upcoming season.

After this announcement, Derrick White, a 30-year-old player, was welcomed to join the Team USA for the Paris Olympic Games. Leonard, who has been struggling with knee inflammation, had expressed his desire to play in Team USA’s first exhibition game but acknowledged that his knee was in a “neutral” state. He has been rehabbing his knee for the past two months and had uncertainty about his ability to play until recently when he showed improvement.

Throughout his career, Leonard has faced challenges with knee injuries, causing him to miss a significant number of regular-season games over the years. Despite signing a lucrative three-year deal with the Clippers, he has been unable to finish the past two postseasons due to knee problems.

In light of Leonard’s absence, Derrick White was selected to join the team for the Paris Games. White’s impressive performance, averaging 15.2 PPG and shooting 39.6 percent from 3-point range, contributed to his selection over other notable players like Jalen Brunson. White’s addition to the team brings a fresh perspective and skill set that could benefit Team USA in the upcoming Olympic Games.