Katy Perry showed her American pride on the Fourth of July by wearing a patriotic outfit that sparked some controversy. The singer posted a photo on Instagram wearing a bedazzled red, white, and blue bathing suit top with stars and stripes, reminiscent of the American flag. She struck a pose inspired by Rosie the Riveter’s famous “We Can Do It!” poster.

In addition to celebrating Independence Day, Perry took the opportunity to promote her upcoming single, “Woman’s World,” set to be released on July 11. This song marks Perry’s return to music after stepping down as a judge on “American Idol” in May. She has been generating buzz around the track by incorporating lyrics into her outfits, as seen during Paris Fashion Week.

Fans eagerly await the release of “Woman’s World,” and Perry has been building anticipation by sharing snippets of the song’s lyrics. The dress she wore at Paris Fashion Week featured lines like “It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it / Sexy, confident / So intelligent / She is heaven-sent / So soft, so strong.” Fans have also speculated that other lyrics may include “Fire in her eyes / Feminine divine / She was born to shine.”

Prior to announcing her new single, Perry bid farewell to “American Idol” after completing her run as a judge on the show. During the finale, she paid tribute to 168 contestants by displaying their faces on the maxi skirt she wore. This gesture was a way for Perry to honor her time on the show and show appreciation for the talented individuals she had the opportunity to work with.

As fans eagerly await the release of “Woman’s World” and Perry’s return to the music scene, her patriotic Fourth of July outfit and social media teasers have kept them engaged and excited for what’s to come. With her unique style and powerful voice, Katy Perry continues to captivate audiences and make a statement through her music and fashion choices.