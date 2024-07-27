Katy Perry’s parents have been actively supporting the Republican Party through numerous donations, which is in stark contrast to their daughter’s vocal backing of Democratic candidates. Keith and Mary Hudson, who are Pentecostal preachers, have been traveling around the country for over 40 years with a “strong prophetic ministry.” Despite their charitable work, they have amassed a significant fortune and currently live in a luxurious mansion in Montecito, California.

Their lavish home, valued at $2.82 million, is located in the same neighborhood as their daughter Katy Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom. The house features four en-suite bedrooms, an outdoor fireplace, and a BBQ area, all situated on 0.48 acres of land. Interestingly, the mansion also serves as the address for their religious organization, Keith Hudson Ministries Inc., which is tax-exempt.

While the Hudsons have been involved in various charitable activities in Santa Barbara, they have also been active in political contributions. Mary Hudson has made a total of 78 donations to the GOP since 2019, including donations to Trump’s presidential campaigns. In contrast, Katy Perry has publicly supported Democrat candidates like Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden.

The Hudsons’ nonprofit organization has received over $1 million in donations over the past five years. However, the funds have primarily been used for expenses such as salaries, travel, hotels, merchandise distribution, and hosting conferences in exotic locations. Despite this, they have not provided any grants to other organizations.

Keith Hudson, who is a Pentecostal pastor, has had a complex relationship with his daughter Katy Perry due to their differing views on certain issues. Katy, who was raised in a strict evangelical household, has mentioned that she did not always see eye to eye with her father’s beliefs. Despite their differences, the Hudsons have been actively involved in charitable activities in their community, including organizing annual charity events and supporting local charities.

In addition to their charitable work, the Hudsons also host conferences and events in luxury locations such as Hawaii. Their upcoming women’s “Arise Conference” in Maui is set to take place at the four-star Marriott Wailea Beach Resort. Attendees can purchase a one-day pass for $40 and enjoy a discounted rate of approximately $440 per night for accommodation.

Overall, the Hudsons’ story sheds light on the complexities of family dynamics, personal beliefs, and political affiliations. Despite their differences, they have managed to navigate various challenges while continuing to make a positive impact on their community through their charitable work and religious activities.