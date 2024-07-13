Katy Perry has recently made a comeback with her new song “Woman’s World,” marking her return to pop music after leaving American Idol. However, some critics argue that the song’s lyrics and production style, which includes Dr. Luke, a producer accused of sexual assault, are too reminiscent of a bygone era in pop music.

During the late 2000s and early 2010s, Katy Perry dominated the music scene with nine Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping hits. Songs like “I Kissed a Girl” and “California Gurls” defined an era for many fans. “Woman’s World” attempts to capture the empowerment anthems found in some of Perry’s earlier hits like “Firework” and “Roar.” However, the familiarity of this sound may hinder the success of her new single.

Fans were initially excited about Perry’s return to the music scene after her departure from American Idol. In the music video for “Woman’s World,” Perry showcases a variety of visuals, from holding bedazzled power tools to embodying Rosie the Riveter. Despite her attempts at reinvention, Perry has struggled to replicate the success of her earlier work with albums like Witness and Smile.

The lead single “Woman’s World” is part of Perry’s upcoming album “143,” set for release in September. However, the song’s empowerment lyrics have received mixed responses from fans, especially considering that it was written and produced mostly by men, including Dr. Luke. The collaboration with Dr. Luke, who has faced accusations of abuse from Kesha, has sparked controversy and disappointment among Perry’s followers.

Critics have pointed out the irony of releasing a women’s empowerment song in partnership with a producer with a history of abuse allegations. Despite Dr. Luke’s denial of the accusations, artists like Kim Petras and Doja Cat have faced backlash for working with him. Perry’s decision to collaborate with Dr. Luke has raised concerns among fans and the broader music community.

As Perry attempts to revive her music career, some question whether her sound is too dated for today’s pop music landscape. While her nostalgia-inducing performances have been well-received in the past, the controversy surrounding her collaboration with Dr. Luke may overshadow her new music. Perry’s journey back into the spotlight highlights the challenges of staying relevant in an ever-evolving industry.