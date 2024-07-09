Katy Perry recently took to social media to give fans a sneak peek of her upcoming single, “Woman’s World,” along with a teaser clip of her new music video. The pop sensation flaunted her toned abs in a white bikini, leaving fans in awe of her enviable figure. The full music video is set to be released on July 11th at 4 PM PT, and fans are eagerly anticipating its debut.

This new single will be Katy’s first track from her upcoming sixth studio album, following the release of her fifth studio album, “Smile,” in 2020. Fans got a taste of the catchy lyrics through Katy’s TikTok, where she lip-synced, “Sexy, confident / So intelligent / She is heaven-sent / So soft, so strong.”

In the teaser clip shared on Instagram, Katy playfully inflated her body like a balloon by blowing into her thumb, showcasing her toned abs and long legs. She accessorized with a thick gold choker, adding a sultry touch to her look. The post received over 340k likes and 7.2k comments within hours, with fans expressing their excitement and admiration for the pop star’s creativity.

Leading up to the release of her new single, Katy has been dropping hints and teasers on social media. She recently shared a clip of YouTuber and singer Trisha Paytas enjoying “Woman’s World,” describing it as “so good.” Additionally, Katy made headlines with her bold fashion choice at a Dolce and Gabbana event in Italy, where she sported a silver corset, tiny shorts, thigh-high boots, and a dog-style collar.

Apart from her music career, Katy recently made an emotional appearance on the season finale of American Idol, where she bid farewell as a judge after six years on the panel. She hinted at exciting things planned for this year, teasing her fans with the promise of new music and projects in the works. With her upcoming single release, Katy Perry continues to captivate audiences with her talent and creativity in the music industry.