Katy Perry has been traveling around Europe, promoting her music comeback, and recently teased a new track called Lifetimes. Fans are excited about the potential summer hit and Katy was seen dancing and handing out shots at a club in Barcelona where she played the song. She has been sharing snippets of the track at listening events and it seems to be about her fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Despite her recent travels to sunny locations like St Tropez and Paris, Katy will be heading to the UK next for her promotional trail. The song features catchy lyrics like, “I know you feel it, can you believe it? I’m gonna love you ’til the end and then repeat it,” and “Baby, you and me for infinity. My eternity, my eternity.”

There are rumors that Katy shot a music video in Barcelona over the weekend, which fans hope is for this new track. If the song becomes her next single, it is sure to get people up and dancing this summer.

In other news, actress Sophie Turner was spotted at the Cowdray Park Gold Cup in Petworth, West Sussex, with her boyfriend Peregrine Pearson. After a difficult year that included a split from her husband Joe Jonas, Sophie seems to be in a happier place with Peregrine. They were introduced through friends and hit it off, with Sophie expressing how happy she is now.

Jamie Foxx is back in action after a health scare last year, smiling for photographers as he went out for dinner at Nobu in Malibu with his girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp. Jamie had a frightening experience last year when he was hospitalized for 20 days due to a severe headache. Now, he is healthy and looking forward to the release of his movie later this year.

British band Circa Waves faced a crisis when IT issues caused them to miss their slot at a festival in Germany. Luckily, The Prodigy came to their rescue by offering them a lift on their private jet. Circa Waves expressed their gratitude and relief at being able to make it to the festival thanks to The Prodigy’s help.

James Bay has announced his fourth album, Changes All the Time, which will be released on September 20. The album includes collaborations with artists like Brandon Flowers from The Killers and Noah Kahan. James shared that making this album felt like a new sense of musical freedom for him, thanks to his co-producer Gabe Simon.

Perrie Edwards from Little Mix has written a song called Goodbye My Friend, dedicated to her bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall. Perrie is waiting for the right moment to play the song for them in person, expecting an emotional reaction from her friends.

Fans of Queens of the Stone Age can look forward to a new album sooner than later, as frontman Josh Homme promised that there won’t be another six-year wait like their last release. Josh credited Dave Grohl from Foo Fighters for helping their success and expressed his admiration for his support throughout his career.