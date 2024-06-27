Katy Perry has been making a bold statement at Haute Couture Week in Paris with her eye-catching fashion choices. The pop star, who is getting ready to release new music, attended the Balenciaga Haute Couture fall-winter 2024 fashion show in a daring outfit. She wore ripped pantaleggings, a long black fur coat, and left little to the imagination by keeping the coat open to show off her décolleté and torso. Paired with a slicked-back ponytail and black sunglasses, Perry certainly turned heads at the event.

This is not the first time Katy Perry has pushed the boundaries with her fashion. Just a few days ago, she wore a Noir Kei Ninomiya gown with geometric cutouts and appeared to be nude underneath at the Vogue World: Paris show. The singer was also spotted in Paris wearing a red dress with lyrics from her upcoming single, “Woman’s World,” printed on a long train. The single is set to be released on July 11, and Perry has been teasing fans with sneak peeks on her social media.

In addition to her fashion choices, Katy Perry recently wrapped up her time as a judge on American Idol after eight seasons. Despite the end of her tenure on the show, Perry assured fans that she is not going anywhere and will soon be hitting the road for a tour. While her replacement on American Idol is still a mystery, Perry’s focus is now on her music career and making a strong comeback.

As Katy Perry continues to make waves in the music and fashion industries, fans can expect more daring looks and exciting new music from the talented artist. Stay tuned for updates on all things celebrity news, TV, fashion, and more.