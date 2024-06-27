Katy Perry, the 39-year-old pop star, made a bold statement at Paris Fashion Week with her eye-catching outfit. Arriving at The Ritz Hotel for the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024/25 show, Perry stepped out of a black stretch limo and stole the show with her stunning Balenciaga gown. The gown featured a 100-yard train adorned with the lyrics of her upcoming single, “Woman’s World.”

As Perry gracefully walked up the steps of The Ritz Hotel, her train dragged along the blue carpet, showcasing every word of her new song in white lettering. This was just a teaser for her fans, as Perry had previously announced the release of “Woman’s World” on July 11 through a TikTok video. The video also provided a sneak peek of the single, filmed on the set of its music video.

“Woman’s World” will be part of Perry’s upcoming seventh studio album, her first release since 2020’s Smile. The single’s cover art, shot by photographer Jack Bridgland, was also revealed by Perry. Fans have been eagerly anticipating new music from Perry since May, when she rebranded her social media channels with a futuristic “KP” logo.

This wasn’t the only attention-grabbing appearance by Perry at Paris Fashion Week. Over the weekend, she surprised everyone by walking the runway at Vogue World: Paris in a striking Noir Kei Ninomiya gown. The gown featured intricate geometric cut-outs and peach-colored floral embellishments, showcasing Perry’s daring fashion sense.

Perry’s presence at Paris Fashion Week has always been a highlight, and her recent appearances have certainly not disappointed fans and fashion enthusiasts. With her upcoming single and album release, Perry continues to captivate audiences with her music and style, solidifying her status as a pop icon in the industry.