Katy Perry’s latest single “Woman’s World” is facing criticism from fans despite its message of female empowerment. The song, released on July 11, features a music video produced by Dr. Luke, a controversial figure due to his past legal battle with Kesha over allegations of abuse.

The music video showcases hardworking women at a construction site, with Katy Perry sporting different outfits throughout. However, fans have pointed out that the involvement of Dr. Luke, who has been accused of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse by Kesha, contradicts the message of female empowerment in the song.

Dr. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, denied the allegations made by Kesha and expressed a desire to move on from the legal dispute. Kesha, on the other hand, stated that she cannot fully recall the events of the night in question but is ready to close that chapter of her life.

Despite the controversy surrounding the producer, Katy Perry has not publicly addressed the backlash over her choice to work with Dr. Luke. Fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment in the singer for supporting a figure accused of such serious allegations.

The criticism of “Woman’s World” highlights the complexities of navigating the music industry and the importance of holding artists and producers accountable for their actions. As the debate continues online, it remains to be seen how Katy Perry will respond to the backlash and whether she will address the concerns raised by her fans.