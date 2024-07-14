Katy Perry is facing backlash once again after an old interview resurfaced in which she made snide remarks about Mariah Carey. The clip from 2014 on the Australian breakfast show Sunrise shows Perry dismissing host Samantha Armytage’s praise and claiming that Beyonce is the biggest female entertainer instead. When a viewer suggested Mariah Carey deserved the title, Perry made a catty comment about her being a ‘throwback’ act. Social media users were quick to criticize Perry for her behavior in the interview, with many calling her a ‘mean girl’ and pointing out her past controversies with Britney Spears. The interview went viral again this week, sparking fresh outrage.

In addition to the resurfaced interview, Perry’s latest single “Woman’s World” has also come under fire from critics. The song, which is being hailed as a women’s empowerment anthem, has been panned by reviewers for its lackluster lyrics and unoriginal sound. Critics have compared the song to Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” and accused Perry of trying to capitalize on current trends without bringing anything new to the table. The music video for “Woman’s World” features Perry in skimpy American flag lingerie, a move that has also drawn criticism for its lack of originality.

Despite the negative reviews, Perry remains optimistic about her music career. “Woman’s World” is the lead single from her upcoming album “143,” her first release since becoming a mother to her daughter Daisy with fiancé Orlando Bloom. Perry has described the song as a reflection of her newfound connection to her feminine side and a tribute to motherhood. Her previous album, “Smile,” was released during the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020 and received a lukewarm response from fans and critics alike.

As Perry continues to navigate the music industry, she faces mounting pressure to deliver an album that resonates with audiences and showcases her growth as an artist. With “Woman’s World” receiving scathing reviews and renewed criticism over her past behavior, Perry will need to work hard to win back fans and prove that she is capable of creating music that stands the test of time. Only time will tell if Perry can rise above the controversy and cement her status as one of pop music’s leading figures.