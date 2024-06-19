Katie Logan decided to have a heart-to-heart conversation with Bill Spencer. She confessed her mixed feelings about Bill’s relationship with Poppy Nozawa and Luna Nozawa. Katie acknowledged that Luna is a lovely young woman but expressed concerns about Poppy’s behavior and Li Finnegan’s negative influence.

Katie also worried about how this situation would affect Will Spencer and surprised Bill with her honest thoughts. Although Bill appreciated Katie’s concern, he defended Poppy and believed they could all build a blended family together. However, Katie remained skeptical about Poppy’s intentions and the impact on their family.

Meanwhile, Brooke Logan faced a tough decision as Ridge Forrester pressured her to join Forrester Creations’ executive team. Despite Steffy Forrester’s objections, Brooke seemed to comply with Ridge’s wishes. Steffy found herself outnumbered in her fight against Ridge’s decision, leading to a potential feud between her and Brooke.

As the drama unfolds on The Bold and the Beautiful, fans can expect tensions to rise between Steffy, Brooke, and Ridge.