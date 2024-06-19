Katie Price has recently faced backlash from her new neighbors who are reportedly threatening to sell their homes after learning about her move to their quiet area. The former model, who was forced to leave her Mucky Mansion due to bankruptcy issues, is now renting a new property for almost £5,000 a month.

Despite being given until June 26 to move out of her previous home, Katie has already stirred up concerns among her new neighbors. Some locals have expressed their displeasure over her arrival, with one neighbor stating that putting their house up for sale might be a drastic solution to the problem.

Katie’s new neighbors have raised questions about how she can afford the expensive monthly rent given her financial troubles. However, the reality star seems determined to move forward with her new living arrangements, despite the negative reactions from the community.

Moreover, Katie’s recent encounters with intruders at her Mucky Mansion have added to the tension surrounding her relocation. From individuals attempting to break into her home to vandals throwing acid on her car, the security concerns have escalated, leading to police involvement and increased security measures at the property.

In light of her financial woes and repeated instances of security breaches, Katie Price’s move to a new neighborhood has become a topic of controversy and concern for both her and her neighbors. As she navigates this challenging transition, it remains to be seen how she will address the issues raised by her presence in the community.