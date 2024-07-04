Katie Price recently shared a hilarious encounter she had while shopping at Sainsbury’s with her boyfriend, JJ Slater. The 46-year-old was mistaken for her teenage son when she was asked for ID while trying to purchase kitchen knives. In an Instagram post, Katie joked about the incident, saying that the cashier probably thought JJ was her son. She was delighted to be asked for ID, as it had been years since anyone had requested it.

Katie, who is a mother of five children, including Harvey, Junior, Princess, Jett, and Bunny, has been in the spotlight for her relationship with JJ since they went public in February. The couple’s romance has been the subject of much speculation, especially after Katie underwent her 17th breast augmentation surgery to go smaller. She explained that the surgery was necessary to correct asymmetry and drooping in her breasts caused by previous procedures that made one breast appear larger than the other.

This latest surgery is just one in a long history of cosmetic procedures that Katie has undergone over the years. Starting with her first breast augmentation in 1998, Katie has had multiple surgeries to change the size and shape of her breasts, as well as procedures on her nose, teeth, face, and body. Despite facing complications and infections along the way, Katie has continued to modify her appearance to achieve her desired look.

In addition to her physical transformations, Katie’s personal life has also been a topic of public interest. From her high-profile relationships and marriages to her role as a mother to her five children, Katie has navigated the ups and downs of fame with resilience and candor. Her openness about her experiences, including her struggles with mental health and addiction, has endeared her to fans and critics alike.

As Katie embarks on another chapter in her life with JJ by her side, she continues to defy expectations and challenge stereotypes. Whether she’s sharing lighthearted moments on social media or making difficult decisions about her health and appearance, Katie Price remains a captivating figure in the world of entertainment. With her latest surgery behind her, Katie is ready to face whatever comes next with her trademark humor and determination.