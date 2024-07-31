Katie Price’s boyfriend JJ Slater recently revealed that he is planning to get ‘Turkey teeth’ to match his girlfriend, the former glamour model. Despite their holiday plans, Katie currently has a warrant out for her arrest after failing to appear at a court hearing related to her finances. The judge expressed disappointment at her absence, stating that it was necessary to issue a warrant for her arrest.

While Katie is reportedly in Turkey filming a documentary on corrective surgery, she is facing significant financial challenges. After being declared bankrupt for the second time in March and owing a £760,000 tax bill, she also received an eviction notice for her £2 million Mucky Mansion. Additionally, she was ordered to surrender her pink Range Rover and hand over six of her cars due to financial issues.

In court, it was revealed that Katie had been paid £84,000 by TikTok for creating content over three months but had spent the entire amount. She also receives smaller sums from the social media platform. To manage her debts, Katie is required to pay 40% of her monthly OnlyFans income.

Despite her financial troubles, Katie remains positive about her situation and appeared on Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine show to discuss her bankruptcy openly. She expressed that going through this experience has allowed her to reevaluate her finances and take steps to address her debt. She emphasized that bankruptcy can happen to anyone and that she is focused on moving forward.

As Katie navigates her financial challenges, her boyfriend JJ Slater is planning to undergo a dental procedure to get ‘Turkey teeth’ to match Katie’s own dental work. This decision was revealed through a photo shared on Instagram from a dental clinic in Istanbul. While the couple enjoys their holiday, Katie’s legal issues continue to loom over her.

It is essential for Katie to address her financial obligations and cooperate with the authorities to resolve her legal matters. By staying proactive and working towards financial stability, she can overcome her current challenges and rebuild her financial standing. As she focuses on her documentary project and personal endeavors, managing her finances effectively will be crucial for her future success.