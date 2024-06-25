Katie Price’s mansion, known as the Mucky Mansion, is now abandoned after the star was evicted from the £2 million house. The reality star, aged 45 and a former glamour model, left the property following an eviction notice. Despite previous denials from Katie about being served with an eviction notice on her podcast, new pictures reveal the current state of her former home.

The 3.5-acre mansion in Sussex is now left derelict, with piles of rubbish scattered around the premises. The outdoor swimming pool is covered in green algae, giving a sense of neglect to the property. Among the discarded items are unwanted sofas, wardrobes, and even a large 5ft glitter sign bearing her daughter’s name “Princess” in the muck heap by the stable block. The front gates are now secured with a large padlock and chain to prevent trespassing.

Despite the eviction notice, Katie Price remains adamant that her house is not being repossessed or that she is being evicted. In her podcast, she addressed the rumors and stated that she is not moving into a caravan, although she joked that she wouldn’t mind living in one if it came down to it. She also teased an upcoming announcement to be made on the 28th, keeping her fans intrigued.

In addition to the news about Katie Price’s mansion, it’s worth noting her extensive history of cosmetic surgeries over the years. From breast augmentations to liposuction, rhinoplasty, and facelifts, Katie has undergone multiple procedures to alter her appearance. Her most recent surgeries include a lip lift, eye lift, and the “biggest ever” boob job in Belgium, marking her 16th breast augmentation procedure.

As Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion saga continues to unfold, fans are left wondering about the future of the property and what lies ahead for the reality star. Despite the challenges she faces, Katie remains resilient and determined to face whatever comes her way, as evidenced by her podcast statements and upcoming announcements. Stay tuned for more updates on Katie Price and her abandoned mansion as the story develops.