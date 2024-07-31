Katie Price recently found herself in hot water after a warrant was issued for her arrest due to missing her bankruptcy court hearing. She was supposed to appear at the £760,000 bankruptcy court hearing but instead flew abroad to Turkey for corrective surgeries. Despite clear warnings, Katie chose to prioritize her work over her court appearance.

In a statement posted on her Instagram account, Katie expressed her awareness of the severity of her financial situation. She mentioned that she is cooperating with relevant parties to the best of her ability and will address the matter upon her return from work. Katie emphasized that she is not running away from her problems and is working diligently to rectify the situation.

The former glamour model acknowledged that she is facing challenging times but is doing the best she can for the sake of her family. Despite facing consistent negative media attention, Katie remains determined to overcome her financial struggles. She also highlighted the importance of mental health and her commitment to addressing her personal issues.

Katie’s recent actions have sparked criticism and public backlash, especially after missing previous court hearings to go on holiday. However, she defended her decision by stating that she was signed off from court appearances due to mental health reasons. Katie expressed her struggles with mental health and the impact it has had on her ability to handle legal matters.

Additionally, Katie shared her plans to continue working on her mental health and expressed her commitment to fulfilling her bankruptcy obligations. She clarified that she had sought legal advice regarding her upcoming court appearances and was taking necessary steps to address the situation. Despite facing potential arrest, Katie remained focused on resolving her financial woes.

It is essential for Katie to address her financial obligations and cooperate with the legal system to avoid further legal consequences. Her willingness to work on her mental health and financial troubles demonstrates her determination to overcome these challenges. As she navigates through this difficult period, Katie remains hopeful for a positive resolution to her bankruptcy case.