Katie Price recently shared in an interview her desire to expand her family by having three more children. Despite already being a mother to five children, Katie expressed her maternal instincts and mentioned that she would be happy to have more kids.

In addition to discussing her family plans, Katie also revealed that she underwent her 17th breast surgery, opting to reduce the size of her chest this time. She is currently in a relationship with JJ Chalmers, a former participant on “Married At First Sight,” but it remains unclear whether they have discussed having children together.

Furthermore, Katie disclosed that she will be starring in a new TV programme with Channel 4. The filming for this project is scheduled for November, with the show expected to air during the Christmas season. Katie expressed her excitement about this new opportunity and hinted at other projects she is working on with the broadcaster.

Despite facing challenges such as bankruptcy and having her Range Rover vandalized, Katie seems to be in a positive place in her life. She has found love again with JJ Chalmers and has a new autobiography set to be released soon.

Overall, Katie Price’s revelations about her family plans and upcoming projects shed light on the different aspects of her life beyond her public persona as a celebrity. Her openness about her desire for more children and her involvement in various TV projects offer fans a glimpse into her personal and professional life.