Katie Price recently shared an update with her fans after a burglary incident at her former home, Mucky Mansion. She posted CCTV footage showing a man attempting to break into the property, and she later revealed that the alleged burglar had been apprehended by Sussex police. The man reportedly stole a “car load” of Katie’s belongings and was caught trying to sell them. Katie expressed her gratitude to the police for their swift action in apprehending the suspect.

This incident comes after Katie and her five children were forced to vacate the Mucky Mansion due to an eviction notice resulting from an unpaid tax bill. Vandalism and attempted burglaries have plagued Katie’s time at the property, with her car being targeted in the past. In a podcast, Katie shared her frustrations with the string of misfortunes she experienced while living at the mansion, emphasizing her eagerness to move out.

Sussex police confirmed that they received a report of suspicious behavior related to a possible break-in at the property. They responded to the scene, searched two men, but found no stolen items. The men were given a warning and released, with the police keeping the property owner informed of the situation. Katie has urged anyone who witnesses suspicious activity to report it to the police promptly.

The burglary incident at Mucky Mansion adds to the series of unfortunate events that Katie Price has faced at the property. From vandalism to attempted break-ins and even acid being thrown on her car, the former glamour model has had a rough time during her stay there. Despite the challenges, Katie remains resilient and continues to update her fans on the latest developments regarding the burglary and subsequent police intervention.

As Katie Price navigates through this difficult time, her supporters rally behind her, offering words of encouragement and solidarity. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of security measures and vigilance, especially for public figures like Katie who may be more susceptible to such intrusions. By sharing her experiences, Katie sheds light on the realities of dealing with unwanted attention and security threats, inspiring others to stay vigilant and seek help when needed.