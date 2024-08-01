Katie Price decided to undergo a £10,000 facelift surgery in Turkey despite having an arrest warrant issued for missing a bankruptcy court hearing. The 46-year-old was seen at a clinic in Istanbul wearing a clinical robe and cap in preparation for the procedure. Pictures show Katie with her face marked up by a surgeon and getting her blood pressure checked before the surgery.

Although her family and friends have expressed concerns about her continuous surgeries, Katie seems undeterred. She has also been ordered to make payments to clear her debts but is reportedly in no rush to return to the UK. Katie’s decision to have the facelift in Turkey came after her usual surgeon in Brussels declined to do the procedure.

In addition to the facelift, Katie’s boyfriend revealed that she also had her back veneers fixed while in Turkey. Despite the legal issues she faces back in the UK, Katie seems focused on her cosmetic procedures and is even considering extending her stay in Turkey.

Katie has been open about her cosmetic surgeries in the past, preferring to go to Turkey due to the cost and quality of care provided. She has also spoken about her struggles with body dysmorphia and the constant desire to undergo more surgeries. Despite the risks involved, Katie remains determined to alter her appearance through cosmetic procedures.

While the article provides a detailed account of Katie Price’s recent facelift surgery and legal troubles, it also sheds light on the pressures and motivations behind her decision to undergo multiple cosmetic procedures. Katie’s story serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of excessive cosmetic surgery and the impact it can have on one’s physical and mental well-being.