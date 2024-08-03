Katie Price was recently seen on holiday in Turkey with her boyfriend JJ Slater, despite having a warrant out for her arrest. The former glamour model was spotted with a towel covering her bandaged face after undergoing cosmetic surgery. While basking in the 31C heat, a High Court judge in London ordered that she be detained for missing a bankruptcy hearing. Katie was found at a luxury hotel in Istanbul, where she was relaxing after having a facelift a few days prior.

Despite being approached by reporters and questioned about her absence from court, Katie remained silent. She was accompanied by a photographer taking staged pictures of her in a bikini. During her time at the five-star resort, she was seen vaping, taking selfies, swimming in the pool, and applying sunscreen. The hotel offers amenities like sea-view rooms, a spa, gym, and on-site hairdressers.

Katie flew to Turkey just before her court appearance and is worried about facing arrest upon her return to the UK. She had the trip planned for a while and was surprised to learn about the severity of missing her court date while in Istanbul. Katie is also filming a documentary on corrective procedures and cosmetic surgery during her time in Turkey.

In the past, Katie has faced financial difficulties and was declared bankrupt twice. She was ordered to pay a substantial amount immediately but failed to do so, leading to further legal issues. Despite her ongoing challenges, Katie remains focused on her work and is cooperating with authorities to address her financial situation. She has undergone numerous cosmetic surgeries over the years, with her most recent procedures including a facelift and new teeth.

Katie’s history of surgeries dates back to 1998 when she underwent her first breast augmentation. Over the years, she has had multiple procedures on her breasts, face, and body. Despite the controversies surrounding her personal life, Katie continues to prioritize her work and is determined to rectify her financial matters.

As Katie navigates through her legal troubles, her fans remain curious about her next steps and how she plans to overcome these challenges. Stay tuned for more updates on Katie Price’s journey.