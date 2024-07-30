Katie Price recently made headlines for skipping her bankruptcy hearing after a warrant was issued for her arrest. Instead of attending court, she chose to go on a holiday to Turkey with her boyfriend, JJ Slater. This is not the first time she has avoided court appearances, and in her book, she opened up about her reasons for doing so. Katie expressed that she has become desensitized to legal matters and no longer fears the consequences. She stated that she is not scared of courts, police, or threats of legal action, indicating a sense of defiance in the face of legal troubles.

While in Turkey, Katie has been joined by her friend Lou Anderson, who is there for a tummy tuck procedure. The pair is staying at the luxurious Sheraton Istanbul Atakoy Hotel. Following her absence at the hearing, the judge expressed disappointment and issued a warrant for Katie’s arrest, citing her lack of a valid excuse for not showing up. Katie is currently dealing with a hefty unpaid tax bill of £760,000, which led to her second bankruptcy declaration in March.

In addition to her recent legal issues, Katie Price has had several other encounters with the law in the past. In December 2021, she received a suspended prison sentence, community service, and rehab sessions for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. She was first declared bankrupt in 2019 due to unpaid debts amounting to £3.2 million. Her second bankruptcy in March 2024 was a result of an outstanding tax bill of over £761,000. Most recently, she faced an eviction notice for her home, known as the Mucky Mansion, following her financial difficulties.

Katie’s ongoing struggles with finances and legal matters have been well-documented in the media, and her recent actions have raised questions about her attitude towards the law. Despite the consequences she faces, Katie seems determined to maintain her independence and defiance in the face of adversity. As she continues to navigate these challenges, it remains to be seen how she will address her financial issues and legal obligations in the future.