Katie Price recently revealed the results of her 17th boob job in a bold photoshoot. The former glamour model proudly showcased her new breasts in a sun-soaked location, wearing a green bikini and a cropped t-shirt that accentuated her tattoo collection. Katie, at 45, looked stunning as she posed for the camera, flaunting her smaller breasts following her corrective surgery.

In a recent podcast with her sister Sophie, Katie opened up about her decision to undergo another breast surgery to reduce her implants. She expressed her regret over her previous 2120 CC implants, which she got to have the biggest breasts in Britain. Katie has a long history of cosmetic surgeries, including multiple breast augmentations, liposuction, rhinoplasty, veneers, and various other procedures over the years.

Her most recent surgery involved getting 2120 CC implants in Belgium, but after facing criticism from trolls, Katie decided to go smaller. Despite the risks involved in undergoing multiple surgeries within a short period, Katie revealed her plans to attend Dublin Pride shortly after her operation. However, a surgeon has cautioned that she may be endangering her life by not allowing herself enough time to recover between surgeries.

Katie Price’s journey with cosmetic enhancements has been well-documented in her autobiographies, with her latest book, “This Is Me,” receiving positive reception from fans. To celebrate the book’s launch, Katie offered free content on her OnlyFans page, despite facing financial challenges. Her willingness to share her personal experiences and struggles with her audience has resonated with many readers.

In addition to her professional endeavors, Katie also recently celebrated her daughter Princess’s birthday, showcasing her commitment to her family amidst her busy schedule. Despite the controversies surrounding her surgeries and personal life, Katie Price continues to captivate audiences with her candid approach and bold choices.