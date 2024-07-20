Katie Price recently shared her thoughts on expanding her family with her boyfriend, JJ Slater, despite initially making plans to have a baby through a sperm donor before they met. The couple, who began dating in February, seem to be moving towards the next phase of their relationship.

In her book, Katie revealed that she had already considered having another child using donor eggs and sperm from a mixed-race man in America. However, since getting together with JJ, she has reconsidered her plans and is now open to the idea of having a sixth child with him.

Although Katie is already a mother to five children, including Harvey, Junior, Princess, Jett, and Bunny, she expressed her desire to have more kids in the future. While there are no immediate plans for a new addition to the family, Katie hinted that it could be a possibility down the line.

The couple’s relationship has been going strong, with rumors even suggesting that wedding bells could be in their future. Katie’s family has reportedly given their approval of JJ, indicating that he might be the one for her. Their relationship is characterized by a sense of happiness and relaxation that was missing in her previous relationships.

Katie emphasized the importance of taking things slow in a relationship, especially when considering marriage. She mentioned that she has learned from past experiences not to rush into things and to be cautious of red flags. JJ’s sensible nature and their mutual respect for each other’s boundaries have contributed to the success of their relationship so far.

Despite Katie’s history of failed engagements and marriages, she remains hopeful about finding lasting love. She has dedicated a chapter in her book to JJ and the couple even got matching tattoos during a recent vacation. With the support of her family and the positive dynamics in her relationship with JJ, Katie seems optimistic about what the future holds for them.

As she navigates the complexities of love and relationships, Katie Price continues to show resilience and a willingness to learn from her past mistakes. Her openness to new beginnings and her commitment to building a strong and healthy relationship with JJ reflect her growth as an individual and as a partner.