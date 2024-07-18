Katie Price has admitted to drinking alcohol and using cocaine before the terrible incident of drink-driving. In September 2021, the 46-year-old former glamour model was taken to the hospital after her BMW overturned during the crash.

In her latest autobiography, This Is Me, Katie confessed that she had friends over on the night of the accident, and one of them had cocaine with them. She mentioned that she consumed a small amount of cocaine, along with some alcohol. However, she emphasized that it was a phone call from her eldest daughter, Princess, that prompted her to get into the car. Princess, who is 17 years old and Katie’s daughter with ex-husband Peter Andre, called to inform her that she was not allowed to see her, which deeply affected Katie.

Feeling distressed and not thinking clearly, Katie felt the need to go and see her daughter immediately, even though it was 2 am. As a result, she drove despite being under the influence. Fortunately, Katie was not sentenced to jail for the crash but received a suspended prison sentence of 16 weeks, 100 hours of community service, and was required to attend 20 rehabilitation sessions.

In addition to the crash incident, Katie’s new memoir also touches on the tragic death of one of her pets. After a petition urging her not to own animals garnered over 36,000 signatures, Katie shared the heartbreaking moment when they discovered that Princess’ dog, Rollo, had passed away. The breeder had given them CBD oil to administer to the dog, and it is suspected that an overdose may have led to the dog’s death.

Katie has warned readers that her new book contains intense and traumatic content that could potentially trigger PTSD. She has opened up about the challenges she has faced and the difficult experiences she has gone through in her life. Through her memoir, Katie provides a candid look into her struggles and her journey towards healing and self-discovery.

Despite the ups and downs, Katie remains determined to share her story and connect with her audience on a deeper level. She hopes that by being vulnerable and honest about her past, she can inspire others to overcome their own obstacles and find strength in the face of adversity.