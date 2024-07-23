Katie Price recently spoke out about her bankruptcy crisis and how she has managed to overcome it, vowing to never hit rock bottom again. The former glamour model shared that she has everything sorted out financially and is now focusing on launching a new career inspired by her past struggles.

In a candid interview, Katie revealed that past traumas had led to severe depression and two stays at a psychiatric hospital. She emphasized the importance of learning to tackle these demons and dealing with mental health issues, especially after being diagnosed with severe ADHD. Katie expressed that she wished she had known about her condition earlier, as it played a significant role in her breakdown three years ago.

Despite facing bankruptcy twice, Katie remains unashamed, stating that financial struggles can happen to anyone at any time. She acknowledged that going through bankruptcy forced her to sort things out and ultimately led her to a place of financial stability. However, she also highlighted the challenges she has faced in trying to secure funding for her son Harvey’s school fees, given his complex healthcare needs.

On a positive note, Katie shared that she is now in a better place and is actively pursuing a new career as a life coach. She mentioned that her own experiences have equipped her with the knowledge and empathy to help others navigate their own struggles. Despite having to turn down work opportunities due to her busy schedule, Katie expressed gratitude for the personal growth she has experienced.

Overall, Katie’s journey serves as a reminder that overcoming adversity and financial hardships is possible with the right mindset and support system. Her determination to use her past experiences to uplift and inspire others is a testament to her resilience and strength.