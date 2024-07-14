Katie Price recently shared a heartbreaking revelation about her struggles following the end of her third marriage. She admitted that she reached a point where she didn’t want to live anymore. This dark period in her life came after her divorce from Kieran Hayler in 2018. During this time, she turned to alcohol and drugs to cope with her suicidal thoughts.

In a candid interview with a magazine, Katie opened up about the overwhelming emotions she experienced. She felt alone, misunderstood, and at her breaking point. The pain she was going through led her to attempt suicide. Fortunately, she had a moment of clarity and realized that she couldn’t leave her children behind. This realization prompted her to seek help, and she checked into The Priory rehab center.

Despite rumors about her drug use, Katie clarified that she was not a regular drug user. She admitted to using cocaine as a way to escape from her troubles and numb her emotions. However, she emphasized that it was not a lifestyle choice but rather a coping mechanism during her darkest days. After her time in rehab, Katie was diagnosed with ADHD and PTSD, shedding light on the trauma she had endured.

In addition to her personal struggles, Katie faced financial challenges that contributed to her stress. Despite having a successful career in modeling, writing, and television, she found herself bankrupt due to unpaid debts and financial mismanagement. Her ex-husbands and legal issues played a significant role in her financial downfall, causing her immense stress and contributing to her mental health struggles.

Writing her experiences in a book allowed Katie to confront her past and reflect on the difficult moments she had lived through. She added a trigger warning to her book, acknowledging the potentially triggering content for readers. However, she expressed relief that she could finally put her past behind her and move forward with a positive outlook.

Katie’s resilience and determination to overcome her challenges serve as a reminder that mental health struggles can affect anyone, regardless of their public image. By sharing her story, she hopes to humanize herself in the eyes of the public and raise awareness about the importance of mental health support. Through therapy, diagnosis, and self-reflection, Katie has been able to heal and rebuild her life, showing that there is always hope for a brighter future.