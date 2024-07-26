Katie Price recently shared her thoughts on her former dressage trainer, Andrew Gould, after he was selected for Team GB at the Olympics. This comes in light of the news that Charlotte Dujardin had to step down from the upcoming Paris Games due to a controversial video showing her using a whip on a horse.

Despite past rumors of an affair between Katie and Andrew during her marriage to Peter Andre, Katie has clarified that there was never any romantic involvement between them. She mentioned on the Jeremy Vine Show that they spent a lot of time together during training but denied any inappropriate relationship.

While Katie admitted that she has not been in contact with Andrew for years, she expressed her support for him making it to the Olympics team. She praised his skills as a dressage trainer and acknowledged the hard work he has put in to achieve this milestone.

Although Katie and Andrew may have drifted apart over the years, she mentioned that her best friend still has a connection to Andrew through his wife. Despite the past controversies surrounding their friendship, Katie seems to have moved on and wishes Andrew all the best in his Olympic endeavor.

Reflecting on her past with Peter Andre, Katie recalled the moment when their marriage started to crumble, citing an incident where Peter found a McDonald’s receipt for two in her car after a night out with Andrew and their equestrian friends. This revelation marked the beginning of the end for their relationship.

In conclusion, Katie Price’s recent comments shed light on her relationship with Andrew Gould and her perspective on the rumors that have circulated about them in the past. Despite the controversies and challenges they faced, Katie seems to have a sense of closure regarding her past with Andrew and wishes him success in his Olympic journey.