Katie Price, a well-known glamour model, recently opened up about her love for revealing herself in front of the camera. In a podcast episode titled Suddenly Single, Katie discussed various aspects of her life, including her dating experiences, struggles with body dysmorphia, and the challenges of being in the public eye.

During the podcast, Katie confidently expressed her enjoyment of disrobing in front of the camera, describing herself as an exhibitionist. She even mentioned that she could outshine younger models in a photoshoot. Additionally, Katie shared that she is currently charging her OnlyFans followers £53 for a naked video of herself in the shower, as a way to generate income and pay off her debts.

Katie admitted that men have been a significant downfall in her life, stating that if men were removed from the equation, she would have fewer problems. Despite facing financial difficulties and being declared bankrupt twice, Katie remains optimistic about her future endeavors. She revealed that she is working on a three-part documentary series about her life for Netflix, which will provide a welcome boost to her finances.

While Katie’s collaboration with Netflix has not been officially confirmed by the streaming platform, she expressed her excitement about the project and the opportunity to share her life story with a broader audience. The documentary will delve into Katie’s early modeling career, personal relationships, and the challenges she has faced over the years.

Katie’s journey from a young model to a bestselling author and reality TV personality has been filled with ups and downs. Her candid approach to sharing her life experiences has resonated with fans, making her a popular figure in the UK media landscape. As she embarks on this new documentary project, Katie remains determined to overcome her financial struggles and continue pursuing her passion for storytelling.