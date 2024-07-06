Katie Price has recently faced backlash from fans due to what they deemed a “disgusting” detail in her new video. The criticism stemmed from a moment in her podcast where Katie was heard munching on food while her sister Sophie was discussing her pregnancy.

In the podcast episode, Katie, who recently underwent her 17th boob job, was multitasking by eating while her sister excitedly shared details about her unborn baby. Fans took to Instagram to express their disapproval, calling Katie’s actions “bad manners” and suggesting that it was unprofessional to eat while recording a podcast.

Despite the criticism, Katie’s podcast clarified that her eating habits were not audible in the episode. In addition to addressing the backlash, the podcast also touched on Katie’s recent boob job where she opted to have her implants reduced in size after regretting her previous 2120 CC implants.

Katie’s decision to undergo surgery has raised concerns among experts, with Consultant Plastic Surgeon Dr. Omar Tillo warning about the risks of not allowing oneself to recover properly after a major operation like breast augmentation. Dr. Tillo highlighted the importance of rest and limited activity post-surgery to ensure proper healing and reduce the risk of complications.

Despite the warnings, Katie is being supported by her boyfriend JJ Slater as she prepares to attend and perform at Dublin Pride. However, the rushed recovery and lack of rest could pose significant risks to Katie’s health, especially in crowded public places where the risk of infection is higher.

Katie’s journey with cosmetic surgery has been well-documented over the years, with her latest procedure marking her 16th operation in Belgium. While she has undergone various surgeries to enhance her appearance, experts emphasize the importance of prioritizing recovery and following post-operative care instructions to ensure a safe and successful outcome.

As Katie continues to navigate her cosmetic surgery journey, fans and critics alike are hopeful that she will prioritize her health and well-being above all else. The scrutiny surrounding her recent actions serves as a reminder of the importance of self-care and responsible decision-making, especially when it comes to matters of personal health and safety.