Katie Price, a well-known personality, has turned to selling exclusive content on OnlyFans to make extra money. One of her videos is priced at a hefty £53 for fans who are already paying £12 a month to access her content. The video promises to show Katie fully naked in a shower, and she has been promoting it to her followers. However, it seems that only a small number of supporters have shown interest in purchasing the clip.

This move comes after a court ruling that requires Katie to give up almost half of her monthly earnings from OnlyFans to repay her debts. The 45-year-old was declared bankrupt in 2019 and has faced financial struggles since then. Despite reaching a voluntary agreement over her debts, Katie failed to make the required payments, leading to the court’s decision to allocate 40% of her income from OnlyFans towards her repayments.

The bankruptcy trustees have ordered four companies, including OnlyFans, to deduct this amount from Katie’s earnings each month for the next three years. This financial strain has forced Katie to explore new ways to generate income, hence the high price tag on her exclusive video content.

In addition to her financial woes, Katie has also faced legal troubles in recent years. From a suspended prison sentence for a car accident under the influence of drugs and alcohol to multiple bankruptcies over unpaid debts and taxes, Katie’s troubles seem far from over. Most recently, she received an eviction notice related to her Mucky Mansion home following her second bankruptcy in March.

Despite these challenges, Katie continues to engage with her fans through platforms like OnlyFans, offering them a glimpse into her life in exchange for a fee. It remains to be seen how successful this new venture will be in helping Katie overcome her financial difficulties and secure a stable future.