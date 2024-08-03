Katie Price, the reality star known for sharing her extravagant lifestyle online, has recently made a significant decision regarding her social media accounts. In light of the relentless trolling she has faced over the years, the 46-year-old has taken the step to disable comments on some of her posts. This move comes after a challenging week for Katie, during which she missed a court appearance and is now facing the possibility of arrest.

Despite the turmoil, Katie shared a video with her followers showcasing a luxurious apartment she stayed in London before heading to Turkey for her latest cosmetic surgery procedures. The opulent accommodation, costing around £170 per night, was flaunted by Katie in the video, although she chose to turn off comments to avoid any remarks about her financial struggles.

However, in a separate post, Katie allowed her fans to comment as she shared her airport outfit. While messages of support poured in for the mum-of-five, it seems that she may have deleted several comments, resulting in lower interaction levels. Furthermore, Katie posted a video documenting her surgery journey but opted to keep the comments disabled.

Despite the mounting legal issues and financial challenges, Katie appeared cheerful in a promotional video for the clinic where she underwent surgery. Nevertheless, her decision to skip a court hearing prompted Judge Catherine Burton to issue a warrant for her arrest. The judge emphasized the importance of Katie attending the court proceedings and expressed disappointment in her absence.

Following her bankruptcy declaration earlier this year, Katie has been grappling with a substantial unpaid tax bill of £760,000. Her decision to travel to Turkey for more cosmetic procedures, alongside her friend Lou Anderson, has raised eyebrows amidst her ongoing legal battles. Despite the setbacks, Katie remains resilient in the face of criticism and legal woes.

In addition to her recent troubles, Katie Price has had several encounters with the law in the past. From a suspended prison sentence for a car accident under the influence of substances to multiple bankruptcy declarations, Katie’s legal battles have been well-documented. Most notably, her financial struggles have culminated in the risk of losing her Mucky Mansion home due to eviction proceedings.

As Katie Price navigates through her latest challenges, her social media shift and decision to disable comments reflect her efforts to protect herself from online negativity. Despite the turmoil, Katie’s resilience and determination to share her journey with her followers remain unwavering.