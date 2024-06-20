Katie Price, known for her numerous cosmetic procedures over the years, has recently announced plans for her 17th boob job and 6th face lift. The 46-year-old star, who first rose to fame as the loudmouthed Page 3 girl Jordan, has undergone a series of surgeries including rhinoplasty, face lifts, lip fillers, Botox, and veneers.

Over the years, Katie’s look has drastically changed from her natural beauty at the age of 17 when she started her career in glamour modelling. She has had multiple procedures to enhance her appearance, including various breast augmentations, lip fillers, and Botox injections. Despite facing challenges such as a botched boob reduction in 2015, Katie has continued to undergo surgeries to achieve the look she desires.

In 2021, amid the Covid pandemic, Katie traveled to Turkey for a complete cosmetic surgery overhaul, which included liposuction, eye and lip lifts, and a Brazilian bum lift. She also had her 13th boob job during this time. Additionally, she underwent a brow and eye lift in Belgium at the beginning of 2022.

Looking ahead, Katie plans to have more plastic surgery in Turkey after expressing dissatisfaction with her latest work. She is known for her thick and dark eyebrows, which have changed over the years to create a unique look. Despite facing criticism for her cosmetic enhancements, Katie remains committed to achieving her desired appearance through surgery.

Katie’s journey with cosmetic procedures highlights the pressures and standards of beauty in the entertainment industry. While some may question her choices, Katie’s openness about her surgeries sheds light on the complexities of navigating fame and self-image in the public eye.