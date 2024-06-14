Katie Price has recently addressed the rumors surrounding her relationship with JJ Slater after the pair got matching tattoos. Despite speculation of a split, Katie took to social media to wish JJ a happy birthday, showing a united front. She even announced that a whole chapter in her upcoming memoir will be dedicated to him, showcasing her commitment to their relationship.

The couple had previously gotten matching tattoos with the words “Baby darling” during a trip to Ayia Napa, solidifying their bond. Although Katie initially mentioned not being able to celebrate JJ’s birthday due to work commitments, she later clarified that they had plans to celebrate with both of their families at a later date.

Katie’s sister, Sophie, expressed surprise at Katie’s willingness to introduce JJ to her family, indicating that their relationship is progressing. With the release of Katie’s memoir next month, fans can look forward to learning more about her relationship with JJ through the dedicated chapter.

Despite the ups and downs that come with being in the public eye, Katie and JJ seem determined to weather any storm together. By openly sharing updates on social media and through her memoir, Katie is inviting her fans to see a more personal side of her relationship with JJ. This transparency can help dispel any further rumors or speculation about the status of their romance.

As Katie continues to navigate the complexities of love and fame, her fans remain supportive of her journey. With each new update, Katie Price and JJ Slater’s relationship appears to grow stronger, proving that love can withstand even the toughest challenges. Stay tuned for more updates on this celebrity couple as they continue to share their story with the world.