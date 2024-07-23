Katie Holmes was recently spotted in New York City with a noticeable black eye, sparking concern among fans. The actress, dressed casually in white pants and a black top, covered her bruised face with a baseball cap. Despite the injury, Katie seemed to be in good spirits as she walked around the Big Apple.

While Katie has not addressed the cause of her bruise, she has been busy celebrating her daughter Suri’s recent accomplishments. Suri, who is now 18 years old, was seen in a heartwarming moment with her mother after graduating from high school. The teenager looked elegant in a red graduation gown and high heels, while Katie sported a yellow sweater and matching slacks.

Suri, whose full name is Suri Cruise, is now preparing to attend Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She recently made headlines for reportedly dropping her father’s last name from her professional work, using Suri Noelle instead. This change suggests a new chapter in Suri’s life as she pursues her passion for performing arts.

Katie Holmes, who gained fame from her role in “Dawson’s Creek” and has appeared in various films and TV shows, shares a close bond with her daughter despite her estrangement from Suri’s father, Tom Cruise. The actor has not been seen with Suri in over a decade, as he remains focused on his acting career.

Despite the challenges that come with her parents’ separation, Suri continues to thrive and pursue her dreams. Her graduation and upcoming college journey mark significant milestones in her life, showing her resilience and determination. As she embarks on this new chapter, Suri remains surrounded by the love and support of her mother, Katie Holmes.