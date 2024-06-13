katie-holmes-plans-to-launch-beauty-line-and-dive-into-movie-writing

Katie Holmes is gearing up for several new projects as her daughter Suri Cruise prepares to head off to college. The 45-year-old actress has recently collaborated with French brand A.P.C. on a capsule collection and is now setting her sights on launching her own beauty line, as reported by the Sunday Times. When asked about her future plans involving cosmetics, Holmes expressed her excitement and interest in venturing into the beauty industry.

In addition to her fashion and beauty endeavors, Holmes has been actively involved in the world of filmmaking. She wrote, directed, and starred in the 2022 romantic drama “Alone Together,” which was followed by the 2023 film “Rare Objects.” Looking ahead, Holmes shared her aspirations to continue writing and directing her own films, along with a desire to possibly explore the realm of fiction writing by penning a few books.

Despite her busy schedule, Holmes has also made a return to the stage with her involvement in the production of “The Wanderers” in 2023. As she delves into various creative outlets, Holmes draws inspiration from her personal style, which she describes as a mix of classic pieces, vintage elements, and practical attire suitable for her life in New York City. Her collaboration with A.P.C. was influenced by the simplicity and natural aesthetic of the 90s, aiming to create a collection that seamlessly integrates with one’s existing wardrobe.

Holmes’ unique sense of style has garnered attention over the years, with photographers often capturing her and her daughter Suri in stylish ensembles. The actress revealed that Suri, who is set to attend Carnegie Mellon University in the fall, often borrows clothes from her wardrobe, showcasing a shared passion for fashion between mother and daughter.

Reflecting on her journey in the entertainment industry, Holmes emphasized her desire to maintain authenticity and avoid being typecast into specific roles based on her appearance. As a teenager, she took proactive measures to ensure she was portrayed in a way that aligned with her identity as an actor rather than being objectified for her looks. This commitment to staying true to herself has shaped Holmes’ career and personal style, making her a respected figure in both the fashion and film worlds.

Moving forward, Katie Holmes is poised to make waves in the beauty industry with her upcoming line while continuing to explore opportunities in filmmaking and creative writing. Her multifaceted talents and dedication to authenticity serve as a source of inspiration for aspiring artists and fashion enthusiasts alike.