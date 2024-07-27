The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) episode on July 26 had some tense moments as Katie confronted Poppy about her connection to Tom. Hope and Ridge supported Brooke before her photoshoot, but Steffy was still upset. Katie discovered that Tom performed at the same festival as Poppy, raising suspicions about their relationship.

Meanwhile, Il Giardino reopened after being cleared by the authorities. Bill and Deacon discussed the ongoing investigation into the overdose deaths, with Deacon expressing concerns about Tom and Hollis being targeted. Justin arrived and bantered with Bill, who accused Deacon of associating with a murderer.

At Bill’s mansion, Katie questioned Poppy about her involvement with Tom and Luna’s death. Poppy denied any wrongdoing and accused Katie of making baseless accusations. The episode ended on a tense note, hinting at more drama to come in future episodes.

As the storyline unfolds, viewers can expect Poppy to become increasingly anxious about Katie’s investigation. The upcoming episodes will reveal more about Tom’s past and the truth behind Luna’s death. Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful for all the latest spoilers, updates, and news.