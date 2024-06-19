The Young and the Restless recap from Wednesday, June 19, had a lot of drama unfolding in Genoa City. Abby Newman-Abbott was furious with Billy Abbott for not telling her about Ashley Abbott’s mental health crisis sooner. Ashley had reached out to Abby herself, revealing her dissociative identity disorder and treatment in Paris. Abby felt left out and upset that she was kept in the dark.

Billy explained that Ashley didn’t want anyone to tell Abby until they understood the situation better. Abby realized that Tucker McCall had tried to warn her earlier, but she hadn’t paid attention to the signs. She also found out that an intervention had been attempted for Ashley without her involvement, which made her even more upset.

Meanwhile, Lily Winters and Daniel Romalotti Jr. were dealing with a lawsuit over Princess Luisa. Lily decided to compromise with Daniel and let him keep the game, as there were too many negative associations with it. They agreed to turn it into a library game and create a college scholarship trust fund for Lucy Romalotti. Lily and Daniel buried the hatchet and put their feud to rest.

Devon Hamilton-Winters was dealing with Billy’s proposal to run Chancellor-Winters alongside Lily, which would push Devon into a secondary role. Devon was also concerned about Lily’s distraction, which he attributed to Billy. He discussed his plan with Lily to split up the companies to outsmart Billy, but the plan had hit a roadblock.

Abby arrived at Chancellor-Winters with news about Ashley, prompting Devon to offer his support. Elsewhere, Nate Hastings met Audra Charles, who had defeated Tucker McCall and become the CEO of Glissade. Audra was tight-lipped about her anonymous investor and invited Nate to celebrate with her.

At the tack house, Claire Grace was nervous about meeting her siblings, Johnny and Katie Abbott, in person. Victoria Newman reassured Claire and introduced her to the kids. Johnny asked awkward questions about Claire’s past, but she was open and honest about her struggles. Katie, however, was cold towards Claire, blaming her for their house burning down.

Victoria tried to defuse the situation and comfort Katie, while Claire acknowledged Katie’s feelings. Katie lashed out at Claire, feeling like she couldn’t understand her pain. Claire decided to give Katie space and time to process everything.

The day ended with Billy receiving a text from Lily, asking for an important business meeting. Their meeting hinted at more drama to come in Genoa City. Stay tuned for more updates and spoilers on The Young and the Restless.