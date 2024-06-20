British cyclist Katie Archibald recently made a heartbreaking announcement that she will not be able to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics due to a freak accident that left her with a broken leg. The 30-year-old shared the devastating news on her Instagram page, revealing that she suffered a double leg break, dislocated ankle, and torn ligaments after tripping over a garden step.

After undergoing surgery to repair her injuries, Archibald expressed her gratitude to the medical team that treated her and apologized to her Olympic team for not being able to compete. Fans flooded her social media with messages of support and well wishes for a speedy recovery.

British Cycling also released a statement confirming that Archibald had to withdraw from the Olympics based on medical advice. The cycling community, along with sports fans, expressed their disappointment over the unfortunate turn of events and offered their support to the talented athlete during her recovery.

Despite this setback, fans are hopeful to see Katie Archibald back in action in the future, as she is admired for her resilience and competitive spirit both on and off the bike. The entire cycling community is rallying behind her as she begins her journey towards recovery and comeback to the sport she loves.