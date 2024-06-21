Katie Alexander, Eamonn Holmes’ new female companion, has reportedly been a source of support for the presenter during his recent split from his wife, Ruth Langsford. The relationship between Katie and Eamonn has been described as close, with friends even suggesting that she is ‘in love’ with him. Katie works as a relationship counsellor, offering a holistic approach to therapy services.

While Eamonn and Ruth announced their plans to divorce after 14 years of marriage, Eamonn has been spending time with Katie, sparking rumors of a potential long-term relationship. Despite Ruth’s initial unawareness of Katie, the pair’s friendship has grown over time. Reports indicate that Eamonn has been seeking comfort from Katie as he navigates his divorce.

In addition to his friendship with Katie, Eamonn has also been receiving support from his facialist and friend, Lisa Harris. Lisa has been a shoulder to cry on for Eamonn during this challenging time. The pair have known each other for years, and Eamonn has been a regular client at Lisa’s skincare clinic in Surrey.

While Eamonn is reportedly ready to move on from his marriage, Ruth has been dealing with the news of their split. Rumors of Eamonn’s health issues contributing to the separation have circulated, but Ruth has been hopeful about Eamonn’s recovery. Despite the challenges they have faced, both Eamonn and Ruth are determined to maintain an amicable relationship moving forward.

The split between Eamonn and Ruth has been a significant change for both of them. After 30 years together, the couple announced their divorce, citing work commitments that led them down different paths. Eamonn’s desire to return to Belfast clashed with Ruth’s career in Surrey, causing tension in their relationship. Despite their separation, they are focused on co-parenting their children and remaining friends.

Overall, the personal lives of Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have been under scrutiny following their separation. While Eamonn has found support in his friendships with Katie Alexander and Lisa Harris, Ruth has been navigating the emotional aftermath of the split. As they both move forward, they are committed to finding a new normal and maintaining a positive relationship for the sake of their family.