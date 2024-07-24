Kathy Hilton recently provided an update on her half-sister Kyle Richards following a scandal involving Richards’ estranged husband Mauricio Umansky. After Umansky was photographed kissing another woman in Greece, Hilton mentioned to E! News that Richards is “hanging in there.” She reassured Richards that such situations are normal after a separation and that there may be more to come.

During a fashion show in Los Angeles, Hilton shared with Page Six that she is trying to comfort Richards and reminded her that Umansky is free to do as he pleases while they are separated. However, Hilton expressed her own feelings of hurt upon witnessing the public display of affection between Umansky and the new love interest, identified as Nikita Kahn.

Richards, who removed “Umansky” from her Instagram bio and dropped the title of “wife” after the separation, has been encouraged by Hilton to consider reentering the dating scene. With Umansky moving on, Hilton believes it is time for Richards to do the same and explore new opportunities.

Hilton emphasized the importance of Richards focusing on herself and her own happiness, especially now that Umansky has clearly started a new chapter in his life. As the two navigate the aftermath of their separation, Hilton is supportive of Richards taking steps towards moving forward and finding her own path to happiness.

In addition to Hilton’s words of encouragement for Richards, she also discussed the impact of the situation on Richards’ daughters and how they will process the news. Hilton’s insights shed light on the complexities of navigating relationships, separations, and moving on in the public eye, providing a glimpse into the personal struggles faced by those in the spotlight. Through her support and guidance, Hilton is helping Richards navigate this challenging time with strength and resilience.