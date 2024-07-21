Kathie Lee Gifford’s faith has always been a guiding light for her, helping her navigate both the highs and lows of life. Currently recovering from hip replacement surgery, she admits that the journey has been tough, even for someone who has always been in good shape. During a virtual chat, she opens up about her recovery process while promoting her latest historical nonfiction book, Herod & Mary: The True Story of the Tyrant King and the Mother of the Risen Savior.

The idea for the book came from her son, Cody Gifford, who is always looking for ways to keep her busy. But Kathie Lee’s passion for biblical teachings is what truly fueled this project. Her time in Israel sparked a desire to shed light on the contrasting lives of King Herod and Mary, the mother of Jesus. Partnering with author Bryan M. Litfin, she delves into themes of betrayal, miracles, and hope in this book, which is the first installment in a series.

Throughout her successful career in the entertainment industry, including co-hosting Today With Kathie Lee and Hoda, Gifford has never shied away from sharing her Christian faith. She believes it to be her calling and a gift from God. Her boldness in speaking about her beliefs has resonated with millions of viewers over the years and has even resulted in increased ratings for the shows she has been a part of.

Despite facing some challenges, including false accusations during her clothing line scandal and discovering her husband’s infidelity, Gifford’s faith has remained unwavering. She recalls a time when actor Kevin Costner reached out to her during a difficult period, offering words of encouragement and support. This act of kindness left a lasting impact on her and serves as a reminder of the importance of showing compassion to others.

Gifford’s openness about her struggles and her ability to forgive those who have wronged her have earned her the admiration of fans. She acknowledges that life has not always been easy, but her faith has been a source of strength and resilience. As she continues to share her story and inspire others through her work, Kathie Lee Gifford remains grateful for the support she receives from her audience.