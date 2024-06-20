Katherine Jenkins and Gemma Owen were among the first guests to arrive at Royal Ascot for Ladies Day. Katherine, accompanied by her filmmaker husband Andrew Levitas, looked stunning in a cream dress and black stiletto heels. Gemma, a former Love Island star, was joined by her father Michael Owen, a retired footballer. Gemma turned heads in a halter-neck dress and wide-brimmed headwear.

Other notable attendees included Nick Knowles and his fiancée Katie Dadzie, who looked very much in love. Nick sported a striking black top hat and matching blazer, along with a pale blue waistcoat and baby pink tie. Model Jerry Hall and British designer Rupert Lycett Green, as well as Oliver Proudlock and his wife Emma Louise, were also present at the event.

Zara and Mike Tindall, along with Lady Victoria Hervey, were seen at the event, each making a fashion statement. Zara and Mike exuded royal glamour, while Lady Victoria Hervey opted for a feathered white dress with a high leg split. Barrister Charlotte Crocombe and Sunday Times editor Laura Atkinson were also in attendance, looking elegant in their outfits.

Royal Ascot, known as the jewel of the UK racing calendar, started on Tuesday with the Queen Anne Stakes and will continue until Saturday. The King and Queen are expected to attend the event, continuing the royal tradition of being champions of racing. The late Queen, who was a passionate owner and breeder of thoroughbreds, had over 20 Royal Ascot winners during her reign.

The King and Queen usually arrive at Royal Ascot in a carriage procession with their guests, a tradition that dates back to 1825. This year’s event saw a mix of celebrities, royals, and racing enthusiasts coming together to enjoy the races and showcase their fashionable attire. The atmosphere was filled with excitement and anticipation as attendees eagerly awaited the races to begin.

Legendary jockey Frankie Dettori was also spotted at the event, adding to the star-studded guest list. As the races got underway, the guests cheered on their favorite horses and enjoyed the thrill of the competition. Royal Ascot continues to be a prestigious event that attracts people from all walks of life, united by their love of horse racing and a shared sense of style and elegance.