Kate Middleton looked stunning in a bright purple Safiyaa dress at the 2024 Wimbledon men’s finals, her second public appearance since revealing her cancer diagnosis. The choice of color was not just a fashion statement, but a symbolic nod to her role as royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), which has purple and dark green as its official colors.

Accompanied by her 9-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton accessorized her outfit with By Pariah hoop earrings and an AELTC pin, showcasing her support for the organization. The special bow tie pin she wore, featuring the club’s signature colors, is exclusive to AELTC members, adding an element of rarity to her ensemble.

Despite the availability of her Safiyaa dress for purchase, the same cannot be said for the unique bow tie pin. With only 375 members of the AELTC and a long waitlist, obtaining one of these green-and-purple ribbons is a challenge. Pippa Middleton, Kate’s sister, also joined the pair at the tennis match, adding to the family’s stylish presence at the event.

The Safiyaa dress, with its twisted bodice and ruched detail, was elegantly paired with beige heels, Halcyon Days bangles, Camilla Elphick slingbacks, By Pariah hoop earrings, Victoria Beckham sunglasses, and a special bracelet adorned with purple-blue stones reminiscent of Princess Diana’s favorite flower, the “forget-me-not.”

While this may be the first time Kate Middleton has worn purple to Wimbledon, it is unlikely to be the last. Her choice of outfit not only showcased her impeccable style but also paid tribute to the prestigious tennis club she proudly represents. As a fashion icon and a symbol of grace under pressure, Kate Middleton’s purple dress was more than just a color choice—it was a statement of strength, elegance, and solidarity with the causes she supports.