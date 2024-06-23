Kate Middleton was noticeably absent from Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in London, where Prince William and their two oldest children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, were in attendance. According to sources, Kate stayed home with Prince Louis while the rest of the family enjoyed the star-studded concert. It was noted that Kate, who recently made a public appearance following her cancer diagnosis, will not be attending any future Taylor Swift concerts.

Both Prince William and Taylor Swift shared photos from the evening, showcasing their excitement for the concert. Swift even posted a selfie with the royals and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, marking their first Instagram grid moment. Inside the show, Prince William was seen dancing to Swift’s hit song “Shake It Off,” showing his longtime support for the singer.

The London leg of Swift’s tour has attracted various celebrities, including Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Tom Cruise, and Hugh Grant. The final show at Wembley Stadium for this leg of the tour will be on June 23, with additional shows scheduled for August.

Swift’s concert in London has been a star-studded event, with fans and celebrities alike coming together to enjoy her music. The atmosphere at Wembley Stadium has been electric, with fans eagerly anticipating each performance. Swift’s ability to attract such a diverse audience is a testament to her talent and appeal as a musician.

As the tour continues, fans can expect more memorable moments and surprises from Taylor Swift. Her ability to connect with her audience on a personal level is what sets her apart as an artist, and her London concerts are no exception. With additional shows scheduled for August, there is still plenty of excitement to come for fans of the pop sensation.