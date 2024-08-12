Kate Middleton recently made a surprise appearance in a video with her husband, Prince William, to show support for “Team GB” at the 2024 Paris Olympics. In the video posted on Instagram, the 42-year-old princess wore a classic Ralph Lauren Breton stripe top and a delicate gold choker necklace. However, fans were quick to notice the new addition to her left ring finger – an eye-catching eternity ring.

The eternity ring sparked speculation among royal fans as to whether it was a gift from Prince William. Some even compared it to the old garnet-and-pearl ring that Prince William had given Kate Middleton while they were dating. However, unlike the old ring, this new rose gold band features sparkling stones set all around it, making it a true eternity band.

While the focus was on Kate Middleton’s stunning new ring, Prince William also caught the attention of fans with his new beard in the Instagram video. Fans took to social media to express their admiration for Prince William’s new look, with many commenting on his stubble.

This appearance comes after Kate Middleton’s last public outing at Wimbledon in July, following her first public appearance since announcing her cancer diagnosis earlier in the year. Despite reports that Prince William was expected to attend the Olympics, the royal couple decided to skip the Games this year.

Although Kate Middleton is still undergoing treatment for her cancer, she continues to make occasional public appearances. Sources have indicated that she may take a break from public life again soon after her recent appearances. Royal fans eagerly await her return to royal duties and another opportunity to catch a glimpse of her stunning new eternity ring.

In addition to the royal couple, the video celebrating the 2024 Paris Olympics also featured appearances by other celebrities such as Snoop Dogg and David Beckham. Despite their absence from the Olympics, Prince William and Kate Middleton continue to show their support for various events and causes.