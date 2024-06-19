Kate Beckinsale recently found herself at the center of criticism due to her bold fashion choices, specifically her penchant for wearing oversized bows. The 50-year-old actress is known for showcasing her unique style on social media, often donning a large black bow on her head in her posts.

In a recent Instagram post, one follower commented that the bow looked “ridiculous” and urged Kate to remove it. Unfazed by the criticism, Kate fired back with a witty response, telling the commenter to wipe the bitterness off their face.

This is not the first time Kate has faced criticism on social media. Fans have previously commented on her appearance, with some expressing concerns about her weight following a recent health scare. Despite the negative comments, Kate has remained resilient and unapologetic about her choices.

In addition to her social media presence, Kate has been keeping busy with her acting career. She is currently working on a new feature film titled “Stolen Girl,” where she will star alongside Scott Eastwood. The film is based on the true story of Maureen Dabbagh, a mother who went to great lengths to find her abducted daughter.

Amidst her professional commitments, Kate has also been dealing with personal challenges, including the recent loss of her stepfather. Despite facing hardships in her personal life, Kate remains focused on her work and unafraid to speak her mind in the face of criticism.

Kate’s bold fashion choices and unapologetic attitude have garnered both praise and criticism from fans and followers. However, it is clear that the actress is not afraid to be herself and stand up for what she believes in, both on and off the screen.