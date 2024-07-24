Karlie Kloss recently shared her admiration for Taylor Swift’s music during an interview with Yahoo Life. Kloss, 31, attended Swift’s Eras Tour in Los Angeles last August and had positive things to say about the singer’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which was released in April. When asked about her favorite song on the album, Kloss mentioned that she loves the entire album as a whole, praising Swift’s classic music style.

Despite rumors of a falling out between Kloss and Swift, the model expressed her appreciation for Swift’s talent and success. Kloss and Swift were known for their close friendship, with Kloss being part of Swift’s famous squad that included celebrities like Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, and Martha Hunt. They were often seen together at events, award shows, and even appeared on the cover of Vogue Magazine.

While some fans speculated about a rift between the two when Swift did not attend Kloss’ wedding and did not publicly congratulate her, Kloss dismissed the rumors in a 2018 interview, urging people not to believe everything they read. Despite not always being in the spotlight together, Kloss and Swift have maintained a level of respect and admiration for each other.

During the Eras Tour show in August, Kloss was initially seated in a regular section but was later moved to the VIP area where she enjoyed the performance and sang along to Swift’s songs. This gesture was a reminder of the bond the two shared during their time as close friends.

Overall, Karlie Kloss’s recent comments about Taylor Swift’s music showcase the enduring respect and admiration she has for the singer, despite any rumors of a falling out between them. Their friendship may have evolved over the years, but the fond memories and shared experiences they had together are still cherished by both parties.