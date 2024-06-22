Karen Derrico recently shared a positive update with her fans following her divorce from her husband of 19 years, Deon Derrico. During an Instagram Live session, the Doubling Down With the Derricos star and mother of 14 children discussed how she and her kids are doing after the news of their split became public earlier this month.

Karen expressed that she is doing well and her children are also doing good. She mentioned that with summer here, she wants to keep her kids busy and occupied. Karen also mentioned the overwhelming love and support she has received from her fans, which has been truly appreciated.

With kids of various ages, Karen has a lot to think about as the new school year approaches. She mentioned that one of her children recently graduated, while three of them will be starting kindergarten in the fall as triplets. Karen stated that she plans to continue homeschooling her kids and is focusing on self-care for herself as well.

Despite the challenges, Karen expressed gratitude for the speaking engagement offers she has received to share her story and journey. She is thankful for the opportunities to inspire others through her experiences.

Karen and Deon Derrico, who share 14 children together, have decided to split legal and physical custody of their 13 minor children equally, as per court documents. Deon will pay $1,166 a month in child support, while Karen will handle the kids’ medical insurance. Their oldest child, Darian, who is 18 years old, was not included in the divorce filing.

In a statement to ET, Karen and Deon emphasized that their children’s well-being remains their top priority, and they are committed to co-parenting effectively. Despite the challenges, Karen took the time to appreciate Deon on Father’s Day, acknowledging him as a great father to their 14 children.

The Derrico family’s reality show, Doubling Down With the Derricos, airs on TLC, giving viewers a glimpse into their unique and busy lives. Karen’s positive outlook and focus on her children’s well-being continue to inspire those around her.