Kanye West recently hosted a lavish dinner party in Paris, spending over $40,800 on wine alone for 30 of his friends and associates. This extravagant event comes amidst the controversy surrounding a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, back in the United States.

While Kanye has faced backlash in the music industry for his controversial statements and actions, he put his troubles aside in France and played the role of a generous host. The exclusive dinner took place in a private apartment in Quartier Saint Germain des Pres, where guests enjoyed a feast of caviar, smoked salmon, and French-reared steak.

The rapper spared no expense when it came to the drinks, with a selection of fine wines including Pinot Noir, Bordeaux, Dom Perignon champagne, and Cristal Brut. According to insiders, Kanye is known for his love of French cuisine and top-quality meats, making sure to provide his guests with the best culinary experience.

Despite facing difficulties in booking concert venues around the world, Kanye remains committed to creating unforgettable experiences for his guests. He has a reputation for splurging on extravagant dining events, such as reportedly paying $150,000 to host a party with legendary chef Massimo Bottura in Italy.

While Kanye’s representatives did not respond to requests for comment, it’s clear that the rapper’s love for fine dining and hosting lavish parties knows no bounds. His recent dinner party in Paris was just another example of his extravagant lifestyle and generous spirit, showing that he is willing to go above and beyond to ensure that everyone has a great time in his company.